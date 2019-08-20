Fred Lane, Jr., New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Lane, Jr., 80, of New Castle was called home to God Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Mr. Lane was born July 9, 1939, in New Castle, a son of the late Fred Lane, Sr. and Catherine (Fitzhugh) Lane. He was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle schools.

Fred retired from Rockwell International’s Spring Works Div., New Castle, following many years of employment.

Fred was a member of New Castle Church of God.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing and taking trips to the casinos. Fred especially loved spending Saturday mornings doing yard work with his son, “Punkin.”

His beloved wife, the former Beverly Ann Ellis, passed away in April.

Surviving are five sons, Fred Lane, III, Eliot Ness Lane, Terry Ellis, Darin Lane and Gerald “Punkin” (Yvonne) Lane; two daughters, Jodi Lane and Irene Johnson; a sister, Lavern Lane; a brother, Delbert (Cheryl) Lane. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi McHenry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to New Castle Church of God, 905 Highland Ave, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, August 22, 2019 in New Castle Church of God.

A Home Going Celebration will be held at noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Ron Mounts, Sr., and Rev. Jaime Holmes, officiating.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Twp.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, PA.