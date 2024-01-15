SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank “Sonny” Negrea, Jr., of Sharon, passed away On Sunday, January 14, 2024, in his home.

Mr. Negrea was born on February 17, 1929, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank and Laura (Pete) Negrea, Sr.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon High School and served his country in the US Army.

Sonny began his career at Valley Mold, Hubbard, Ohio, and the Railroad at Brier Hill, Youngstown. He eventually was self-employed as a roofer and tree trimmer.

Sonny was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1338, Sharon, and Post 6404, Sharpsville; the Carpatho Russian Club, Sharon.

He was an avid bowler, fisherman and card player. In particular, he enjoyed playing Euchre and Texas Hold’Em and looked forward to taking bus trips to the casino in Salamanca. Sonny’s other passion was gardening and canning the fruits and vegetables of his labor. When he was no longer able to garden, he regularly visited the Farmer’s Market in Sharon.

He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Dach and her husband Jack, Clark, Pennsylvania; three sons, Frank Negrea, III and his wife Cathy, Richard Negrea, all of Sharon; and Mark Negrea, West Middlesex; five grandchildren, Corrine Wise, Markie Negrea, Miranda Wyburg, and Robert and Ricky Negrea; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny Negrea and his wife Linda, Sharon.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, April Negrea; nine sisters, Virginia, Sharon Ann, Dorothy, Florence “Flo,” Dolly, Betty, Frances, Helen and Maria; and a brother, Micheal.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

