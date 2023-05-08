HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank S. Sfara, Jr., 86, a longtime resident of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, and later, Orlando, Florida passed away early Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Mr. Sfara was born June 19, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Frank S. Sfara, Sr. and Theresa (Augustine) Sfara.

A 1954 graduate of Bessemer High School, he also attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

A businessman his entire life, Frank began his career with the Sfara Oil Company and Service Station in 1962. He later branched out into automotive sales by opening a Studebaker dealership in 1963, and later owned and operated a Fiat dealership and an International Harvester “Scout” and riding mower dealership. Later in his career, Frank opened Sfara Bus Lines, Sfara Livery and Limousine, and Sfara Travel Agency, all in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

After retiring to Orlando, Florida, Frank worked as a concierge for the Hilton Grande Vacation Clubs, where he truly enjoyed all aspects of the tourism and service business.

His beloved wife of 40 years, Karen M. (Frasso) Sfara, whom he married October 30, 1982, survives at their home in New Castle.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-niece and great-nephews, all of whom he adored.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two sisters, Imelda Marcotuli and Norma Hayosh; and two brothers, Patrick and Robert Sfara.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

