HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Marjorie Jean “Margie” Jones, 93, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her family at her side Monday afternoon, December 21, 2020, at her residence, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Jones was born February 27, 1927, in Wheatland, a daughter of the late Joseph Cline, Sr. and Marie (Kelly) Cline.