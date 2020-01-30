Frank J. Tarbay, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Frank J. Tarbay, 67, of Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, in his residence.

Mr. Tarbay was born June 19, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Stephen and Julia (Gajda) Tarbay. A lifelong Sharon resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1970.

For many years, Frank was employed as the maintenance supervisor at Sharon Regional Hospital and later worked in the same capacity for Laurel Technical Institute, also in Sharon, until retiring in 2014.

Frank was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Sharon.

He was also a member of the Son’s of Italy, Sharon.

Frank enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and working in his vegetable garden. He always looked forward to canning his fresh vegetables and cooking large dinners for the family, especially on the grill. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Frank had a talent for fixing junk and loved playing cards and betting on the horse races.

Most importantly, he loved spending time with family, especially his three grandsons.

His wife, the former Barbara A. Wolfinger, whom he married June 6, 1980, passed away February 10, 2018.

He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Brad) Vorp, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, Matt Tarbay, Hermitage; a sister, Mary Tarbay, Hermitage; and three grandsons, Matthew and Mason Tarbay, and Nicholas Vorp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.