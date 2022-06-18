HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Stigliano, 97, of Hermitage, passed away Friday evening, June 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Stigliano was born in Sharpsville on September 13, 1924, to Anthony J. and Gizela (Zella) Takash Stigliano.

He attended Sharpsville Schools and was an honor graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He worked a short while at Shenango Furnace and then as a drafting apprentice for the former Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

When he turned 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943, with hopes of entering the air cadet training. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina and qualified for army specialized training. That sent him to Ball State University for two years of accredited education and he was accepted into the air cadet program. The program disbanded and Frank was sent to New Guinea, Biak and Baguio City, Luzon with an ammunition renovation/bomb disposal company. He was honorably discharged in February, 1946.

Frank attended St. Francis College, Loretto, Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from what was then Youngstown College.

He continued working at Westinghouse in transformer design until his retirement in 1983.

He married the former Lillian Colangelo on August 16, 1952. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2017. Together they built an antique business, stemming from her life-long interest and did shows throughout the U.S. until her death. Frank continued the business with the help of his children until 2021.

A practicing catholic, Frank was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he served on Parish Council, Men’s Mercer County Retreat League and the Holy Name Society. He was a Holy Hour Altar Apostle from the Inception of the Devotion in 1958 until 2021 — 64 years! Additionally, he was a Lector from 1964 Until 2020.

Surviving are his children, Gilda Stigliano and Christopher Stigliano, both of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Rosemary; a brother, James Stigliano and a son-in-law, Gerald J. Jackson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass in the church. Military honors will be rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and the Farrell VFW Honor Guard immediately following the Mass in the rear of the church.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

