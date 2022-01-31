NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Plonka, Jr., 66, of New Castle, passed away Monday morning, January 31, 2022, in Heritage Valley Health System, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Plonka was born February 26, 1955, in New Castle, a son of Frank “PeeWee” and Margaret “Greta” (Logue) Plonka.

After attending the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1973. He also completed an electrical engineering degree through Youngstown State University.

A proud veteran, Frank served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era and was also a member of the Marine Corps League, Detachment 788 of New Castle. He was also the Regional Director for the Marine Corps. annual Toys for Tots Campaign.

For 40 years, he was employed by Bruce and Merrilees Electric, Inc., New Castle, retiring as a project manager in 2018.

Frank was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee, Finance Committee and the Bishop’s Committee. He also was an adult altar server and lead the Stations of the Cross Service during the Easter season. He was formerly a member of Madonna and St. Mary’s Church, both also in New Castle.

His wife of 30 years, the former Joyce Griffin, whom he married August 29, 1992, survives at home in Union Township.

A 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Free and Accepted Mason, Frank was a member of Hebron Masonic Lodge 575 and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star 180, both Mercer.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by one sister, Mary Plonka (Duane Burtner), of Butler.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Toys for Tots, online at https://new-castle-pa.toysfortots.org/local; or Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St., New Castle.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St, New Castle; and 10 a.m. until the time-of-service Thursday in Trinity Episcopal Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with Pastor Erin Betz-Shank, officiating.

Entombment: Trinity Episcopal Columbarium, New Castle.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.