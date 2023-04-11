HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Matune, 75, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on Easter evening, April 9, 2023, in his home.

Raised in Sharpsville, Frank Matune was born January 11, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Eva (Skiljo) Matune.

Following his graduation from Sharpsville High School in 1965, Frank attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and completed his undergraduate degree at Illinois Benedictine College in Lisle, Illinois. He later went on to attend Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, completing his Juris Doctorate in 1979 and also attended Georgetown University in Washington D.C. where he earned his LLM – Tax.

Frank was admitted to the Bar in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A proud Croatian, he was thankful for the values instilled in him by his family and heritage. Frank was a devoted husband, father, and most recently, adored grandfather. He always looked forward to spending time outdoors fly fishing and fly-tying at his home.

Frank was a member of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

His beautiful wife of nearly 50 years, Doreen (Dolan) Matune, whom he married June 1, 1974, survives at their home in Hermitage. Together they enjoyed a wonderful marriage, were rewarded by thoughtful and successful children, and most recently, experienced the joy of being grandparents.

Frank is also survived by three children, Molly Catherine O’Neill (Chris), Allentown, Pennsylvania, John Walter Matune (Alisa), Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Kelly Dolan Matune, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven beautiful grandchildren, Connor, Sara, Andrew, Michael, Adrian, Carmen and Luca; and by his loyal grand-dog, Lily. Frank is also survived by two brothers, Walt Matune and Ed Matune (Tina).

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank (“Dido”) Skiljo, after whom he was named.

A couple of Frank’s favorite quotes were, “I’m not yelling, I’m Croatian.” – “You must like Blood Sausage.” – “Tight Lines.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Holy Cross Fathers (Congregation of Holy Cross – CSC) C/O Fr. Tom Lemos, CSC: St. John Vianney Parish, 539 La Pasada Blvd., Goodyear, AZ, 85338; or online at www.sjvaz.net/online-giving.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

