CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Klecic, Jr., 85, of Cranberry Township, previously a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023.

Mr. Klecic was born April 12, 1938, in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of the late Frank J. Klecic, Sr. and Ann M. (Rudolph) Klecic.

A 1956 graduate of Farrell High School, he earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University in 1963.

For the majority of his career, Frank worked as an electrical engineer for the Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Transfer, Pennsylvania, and South Boston, Virginia. He then worked in a similar capacity for Square D in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and in Bristol, Tennessee. He concluded his career with Eaton Corp. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1997.

A devout Catholic, Frank was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and formerly a longtime member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon, where he had served on Parish Council.

He was an avid HAM Radio operator with the call letters, W-3-C-S-A, and also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Rita.

His high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years, Rita J. (Phillips) Klecic, whom he married June 6, 1959, preceded him in death just 10 weeks prior on June 20, 2023.

Frank is survived by two daughters, Christine Klecic (Bob Pillote), Bethesda, Maryland, and Beth Luteran (Stephen), Fairfax, Virginia; two sisters, Monica Lyons (Bob), Pittsburgh, Pownship, and Karen Pontell (Ernie), Winter Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Shannon and Nicole Isenberg, and Maria, Rachel, and Stephen Luteran (fiancé, Carolyn Maldonado); two great-grandchildren, Kyla and Aria Luteran; a sister-in-law, Coleen Klecic; and four nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, John Klecic and infant, David Klecic.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in St. Anthony Church, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Stanley Swacha, as celebrant.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.