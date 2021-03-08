Frank J. Busco,Hermitage, PA

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

March 7, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Busco of Hermitage passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington. He was 90.

Calling hour will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the Mass, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.  

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.


To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Frank J. Busco, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com