Frank J. Busco,Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Busco of Hermitage passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington. He was 90.

Calling hour will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the Mass, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Frank J. Busco, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.