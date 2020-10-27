Frank Fortine, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Fortine, 91, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020.

Frank was born October 31, 1928, in Hubbard, a son of the late Charles and Mary (Simion) Fortine. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard, Ohio, and attended Hubbard High School.

On September 18, 1948, he married the love of his life, the former Irene Sorokach.

For 42 years, Frank was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he began in the filter plant, was later promoted to management and ultimately retired as superintendent of utilities in 1993.

Frank was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

For many years, he participated in several of Sharon Steel’s bowling and golf leagues. Frank enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas and going to the track to watch the horse races with his wife. He also loved sports, especially baseball and football, and was avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Frank had a talent for fixing just about anything, and always encouraged family and friends to give him a call if they ever needed a helping hand.

Most of all, Frank was a dedicated and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He especially enjoyed his role as “Papa” and no matter his age, would playfully challenge his grandchildren and even his great-grandchildren, to a foot race.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife Irene of 72 years; a daughter, Arlene (Ray) Repko, of West Middlesex; a brother, Charles Fortine, of Wildwood, Florida; four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Repko, Katie (John) Sabo, Heather Fortine and Mike Fortine and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Easton and Maxwell.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his son, Gary Fortine and two sisters, Carmella Shupienis and Josephine Nick.

The family would like to thank Frank’s caregivers, Pam, Tammy and Lorrie, for their exceptional care and kindness.

Calling hours will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

More stories from WKBN.com: