SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Yuran, 63, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Yuran was born November 14, 1959, in Sharon, a son of the late Stanley and Margaret (Voyda) Yuran.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage and later completed his LPN certification through Kent State University.

For many years, Frank was employed by UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell where he enjoyed working in the cardiac field.

Frank was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Sharon and was formerly a member of St. Adalbert Church in Farrell.

A well-known tamburitza musician, Frank played throughout the United States and Canada. He also played in the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra for three years, as well as in numerous local country and rock bands.

An avid Pittsburgh Sports fan, he had a lifelong love for all animals and also enjoyed cooking and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Frank is survived by a sister, Catherine Meser, Mesa, Arizona; a brother, Joseph J. Yuran (fiancé, Sharon), Hermitage; five nephews, Joseph P. Yuran (Deborah), Raymond Yuran (fiancé, Danielle), Eric Yuran, Michael Meser, and Matthew Meser; a niece, Andrea Yuran; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley “Butch” and Steven Yuran, and Robert Yuran, who died in infancy; and a niece, Leah Yuran.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal advocacy center of the donor’s choosing.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately.

Interment: Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

