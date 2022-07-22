FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Miller, 64, of Farrell, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Miller was born December 23, 1957, in Montgomery, West Virginia, a son of the late John and Louise (Wilkerson) Miller, Jr.

He was a 1975 graduate of East Bank High School, East Bank, West Virginia.

Frank and his brothers owned and operated Miller Brothers Construction. Together they built numerous beautiful homes that still stand tall.

Frank was a member of Handley (West Virignia) Baptist Church.

He had a passion for fishing. He loved living on the riverbank and could often be found there fishing. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns. Frank had the privilege of having a large family and always enjoyed it when everyone would be together.

He is survived by a daughter, Amber Stevenson of Montgomery, West Virginia; two sisters, Mary Terry, Raleigh, North Carolina and Judy Evans, Cleveland, Ohio and a brother, Alphonso Miller and his wife, Vernell, of Sharon.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Neicie Stevenson; four sisters, Betty Woodson, Billie Adams, Alice Ann Miller and Johnetta Miller and two brothers, Roger Miller, Sr. and Alonzo Mike Miller.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.