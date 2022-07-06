HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Anthony “Chech” Retort, 54 of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, passed away with his wife and soulmate at his side, Tuesday afternoon, July 5, 2022, in their residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born August 19, 1967, in New Castle, a son of the late Donald and Donna “Tootsie” (Micco) Retort.

Working as a paver for most of his life, Frank had been employed by various paving companies in the area and most recently was working through the Laborers International Union, Local 964, New Castle.

Frank was of the Catholic faith.

Cheech enjoyed his truck and spending time with his Rottweiler, Sweet Pea.

He belonged to the Mt. Carmel Society, St. Anthony Club and the Riverview (his second family), all in Lowellville, Ohio.

His wife and soulmate, Jodi Kumrow-Retort, whom he married August 19, 2017, survives at home.

In addition to his wife, Cheech is survived by his children, Stephanie, Cory and Franki-Lynne and Amber and Marc, who he raised as his own. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Retort, Jr. and Randy Retort and two grandchildren, Larissa and Landon Lutton-Tovar.

His wife, Jodi, would like to extend a special thanks to Billie Farone and Kim Bosley Whetzel, for their exceptional kindness and care, as well as to AGH Healthcare Hospice at Home.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.