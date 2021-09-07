Francis Richard Skladanek, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Richard Skladanek, known by many as “Slick Rick” and “Macho Man,” 75 of Hermitage, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Skladanek was born August 3, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Stanley R. and Pauline (Palko) Skladanek.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School and was employed as a custodian at the school district for more than 30 years. Throughout the years, he created a special bond with the students and looked after them as if they were his own. During his tenure at the school, he was the recipient of the Friend of Education Award.

Rick was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed dancing, collecting VCR tapes and his favorite food was pizza. He was also an avid Notre Dame and Sharon Tiger fan.

Francis was a blessing to his close friends, Rev. Jim Reardon and fellow teacher, Jim Akins and his wife, Claire.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sharon Tiger Wrestling Boosters, 1129 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with Rick’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.