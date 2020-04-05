Francis Joseph Banch, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Joseph Banch, 99, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Frank was born July 1, 1920, in Boardman, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Kish) Banch.

Living most of his life in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, he graduated Sharpsville High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. From 1944-1946, he was stationed on the U.S.S. Adams as a Fire Controlman.

For 42 years, Frank was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and retired as a drafting supervisor in 1982.

In addition to enjoying photography, Frank loved the annual family vacations to Ormond Beach, Florida, where he also met many friends.

An animal lover, his greatest joy was walking and caring for his dog, Bo.

Frank was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He would do anything for them, usually going above and beyond any expectations. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy Miller, whom he married May 2, 1942; two sons, William Banch, of Sharpsville and Gerald Banch and his wife Patrice, of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Deanna Crisan and her husband Bill and Sydney Banch, all of of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Banch.

Funeral services will be private.