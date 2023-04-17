YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis G. “Bud” Niehaus, 98, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 15, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Niehaus was born November 23, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis G. and Nora (Mohan) Niehaus.

After moving to the Shenango Valley with his family, he graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage with the class of 1942. Bud excelled as a member of the Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team and the school’s drama program playing the role of a parson, thus earning him the nickname, “The Passing Parson.”

A proud WWII veteran, Bud was a SEABEE in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre of Operation from 1943 to 1946.

His beloved wife of 75 years, Carol (Lehn) Niehaus, whom he married June 14, 1947, survives at their home in Youngstown, Ohio.

For more than 35 years, Bud was employed by General American Transportation Corp (GATX) in Masury, Ohio, where he began as a welder and retired as an inspector in 1984.

Bud was of the Catholic faith and a former longtime member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon.

He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, Carol and was also an avid bowler. Above all else, Bud loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by a daughter, Nora Jean Zaboroskie (Dale), Martin, Georgia; four sons, Francis G. Niehaus, Jr. (Patricia), of Sharon, Kenneth Niehaus (Carol), Ocean View, Delaware, Michael Niehaus (Cathy), Memphis, Tennessee, and Scott Niehaus (Christine), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Darlington and Delores Reddinger; and a cousin whom he considered a brother, Robert Niehaus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org/donate.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, April 28, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at noon, in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.