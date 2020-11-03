Francis E. Donaldson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis E. “Frank” Donaldson, 62, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Donaldson was born June 22, 1958, in San Francisco, California, a son of Charles D. and Geraldine A. (Novak) Donaldson.

He was a 1976 graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech, New Castle and soon after, joined the Contractor’s Union, Local 964, New Castle.

For most of his life, Frank worked as a self-employed private contractor with CNF Construction in New Castle.

He had a talent for fixing or building just about anything, and especially enjoyed woodworking.

Frank was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Joseph the Worker Church.

He loved to be outdoors hunting or playing golf and participated in golf leagues at Sylvan Heights Golf Course for many years.

Frank is survived by a daughter, Ashlee (Ryan) Sidorchuk; a son, Brandon Donaldson and his father, Charles D. Donaldson, all of New Castle; three sisters, Kim Baum of Wallingford, Pennsylvania and Sherry (James) Church and Patricia (David) Papa, all of New Castle; a brother, Craig Donaldson of New Castle; three grandchildren, Charlee, Maverick and Remi Sidorchuk and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Donaldson and a brother-in-law, Dave Baum.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of service, Saturday, November 7, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Brendan Dawson, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.



