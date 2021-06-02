Francis Anthony Fulkerson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Anthony Fulkerson, 72, of New Castle, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 31, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Fulkerson was born February 20, 1949, in New Castle, a son of the late Alfred and Lillian (Preisel) Fulkerson.

He was a 1967 graduate of New Castle High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Youngstown State University.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy, as a machinist mate during the Vietnam War.

Francis was employed for various companies as a stationary engineer, most recently he worked for NRG, Pittsburgh. He was also a member and instructor for the local Operating Engineers, Local 95, Pittsburgh.

He was a “jack of all trades,” and always fixing or working on a project. He also enjoyed brewing beer and fishing. Above all, he cherished the time he was able to be with his family.

His wife, the former Scheryl Desatnik, whom he married November 29, 1969, passed away just over two weeks prior to him on May 15, 2021.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Bright, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a son, Eric Fulkerson and his wife Lauren, of Pulaski; five grandchildren, Kylie and Brandon Bright and Aiden, Alyssa and Dylan Fulkerson; two sisters, Wanita Reese and Judy Byerly, both of New Castle; and four brothers, Robert Fulkerson and his wife Linda, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Patrick Fulkerson and his wife Fran, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Timothy Fulkerson and his significant other Cindy Davis and Daniel Fulkerson and his wife Bonnie, all of New Castle.

In addition to his parents and wife, Francis was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fulkerson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.