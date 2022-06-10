GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Virginia (Smith) Flagg, 96, former resident of Pittsburg, Kansas, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on May 7, 1926, to James Frank Smith and Jessie Myra (Ives) Smith in Norfolk, Virginia.

She graduated from Granby High School, Norfolk, where she was a cheerleader.

She often said that “the best thing that ever happened to me” was her wedding to Austin Theodore Flagg on January 10, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2003 after 58 years of marriage.

Fran was the quintessential army officer’s wife who patiently endured tough separations from her husband as he left to fight in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. She bloomed where she was planted no matter how many times she moved or where she was relocated by Uncle Sam–be it overseas or the U.S.

Known for her southern accent, southern sayings and spontaneously breaking into song, she was free spirited, generous and kind. She loved the beach, gardening, decorating, shopping and entertaining. She was completely devoted to her family and loved her husband desperately with whom she is finally reunited.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Austin Theodore (Nancy) Flagg, Jr., Nancy (Elliott) Katz and Timothy (Roseann) Flagg; four grandchildren, Rachel (John) Barnett, Joel (Sara) Katz, Michael Darnell and Piper (Kody) Wiles and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in private by the family.

Donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.