Frances T. Battyanyi, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances T. Battyanyi, 90, of Hermitage passed away Saturday evening, September 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Battyanyi was born October 4, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of Ernest and Theresa (Kapurik) Lauer. A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon schools.

A homemaker, Frances was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation prior to raising her children.

Frances was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

An avid Cleveland Indians fan, she also enjoyed cooking, baking and watching her daily soap operas on television. Above all else, Frances loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 42 years, Louis J. Battyanyi, Sr., whom she married June 18, 1949, preceded her in death November 23, 1991.

She is survived by a son, Louis J. (Becky) Battyanyi, Jr., Hermitage; two daughters, Linda L. (Chris Huelsman) Gilmore of Fort Meyers, Florida and Gail F. (Dan) Faustino of Brookfield, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Shirley Lauer of Brookfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Matthew and Jeremy (Kiersten Bndzlowitz) Battyanyi, Danny, Billy (Kate) and Kyle (Holly) Gilmore and Carmen (Ashley) Faustino and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Bukovinsky, Anna Mae Dzurinda, Marian Najdusak and Rose Marie Faylo and a brother, Charles Lauer.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

The interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.