Frances Sok, Grove City, PA

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Sok, 86, formerly of Hermitage, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Quality Life Services, Grove City, after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Despite the current restrictions encouraged by the CDC, family members were able to individually spend time with her prior to her death.

Fran was born March 26, 1934 in Farrell to John and Anna (Hildic) Horzich.

She was a 1952 graduate of Farrell High School, where she was valedictorian.

After high school, Fran worked in the data entry department at Golden Dawn Foods.

She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1955. In 1957, they built their home in Hickory Heights and started their family. In the early 60’s, Fran left Golden Dawn to focus on raising her children and taking on the responsibility of being the “Kool Aid Mom” for the neighborhood kids.

Fran also enjoyed crocheting and needlepointing, creating keepsake throws and framed pieces that hung in their home. Her favorite needlepoint piece, “Housework is a Bummer” hung proudly in her kitchen, antithetical to how she actually went about her domestic duties. She loved cooking, baking and entertaining.

After her children left for college, Fran went back to work as secretary at the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage, where she and Tom were charter members. She remained in that position for nearly 20 years, serving under the late Msgr. Edward Zeitler, the late Msgr. John Hagerty and Father Jeffrey Noble.

Fran is survived by her two children, Mark (Geneva) of Lexington, Kentucky and Valerie Anderson (Avell Barnes) of Great Mills, Maryland. She cherished her five grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Sok, Brandon (Jordan) Sok, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Justice and Jake and Rachel Anderson along with six great-grandchildren. She was also very fond of her numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Liz (Rob) Lengyel.

Her parents and sisters, Rose Butchko, Mary Stiftinger and Josephine Mentrek, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Frances Sok, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.