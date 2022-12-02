HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Sframeli, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Sframeli was born on May 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Rosario “Ross” and Josephine (Pipicella /Perry) Sframeli.

A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and received a teacher’s certification from Thiel College, Greenville.

Frances enjoyed sewing and was a highly skilled seamstress. She was honored to be credited for working in the costume and wardrobe department for the film “Tiger Warsaw.”

She found joy in gardening and nurturing and studying botany. Many referred to her as a tree expert. Throughout the years, Frances won many prizes for her plants and flowers. Additionally, she was an accomplished artist and displayed her work in many home and garden shows.

An avid reader, she would spend countless hours reading at the library.

A devout Catholic, Frances was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

In her youth, she worked for her family at the former Ross Food Market, on the corner of Idaho Street and Baldwin Avenue, in Sharon.

She is survived by two aunts, Paula Branca, Medford, New Jersey and Helen Clanton, San Juan Capistrano, California and many cousins from the Pipicella/Perry family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Maryknoll Society, at www.maryknowwsociety.org

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.