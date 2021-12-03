Frances P. Vlosich, Twinsburg, Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances P. Vlosich, 96, of Twinsburg, Ohio and up until four years ago, a lifelong resident of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mrs. Vlosich was born April 26, 1925, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Borkowski) Lesniak Pelc.

She was a 1944 graduate of New Castle High School.

A homemaker, Frances dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Frances was formerly a member of Mary Mother of Hope Parish, St. Mary’s Church, and also a former member of Madonna Roman Catholic Church, both of New Castle.

Her husband of 54 years, Richard F. Vlosich, whom she married October 9, 1954, preceded her in death July 3, 2009.

She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Vlosich, Goodyear, Arizona and Cheri Krieger, Twinsburg, Ohio; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and four nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by two sisters, Angeline Plonka and Julia Lesniak; and two brothers, Joseph and John Lesniak.

In keeping with her wishes, services were held privately.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.