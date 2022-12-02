HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Marie DeBonis, 85, of Hermitage passed away with her two sons and beloved friend, Karen, at her side Thursday morning, December 1, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. DeBonis was born September 28, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel and Carmelina (Santell) Palermo.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1955.

Fran had a lifelong passion for caring for children and was employed by Mercer County Head Start for many years. She later worked as an in-home caregiver and nanny for the Winner family. She remained close to Karen and her son, Ricky, for the rest of her life.

Fran is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

An exceptional cook, she loved hosting gatherings during the holidays and parties for special occasions. Fran had an exceptional ability to place the needs of others prior to her own, and was always looking to lend a hand to a friend in need.

She is survived by twin sons, Michael DeBonis (Kelly Dimoff), Sharpsville, and Edward DeBonis (Tina), Sharon, a brother, Jerry Palermo (MaryAnn), Hermitage; five grandchildren, Nicklaus, Alyssa, Joshua, and Jude DeBonis and Ricky Hale; a dear friend, Karen Winner, Sharon; a niece, Carly Palermo, Hickory, North Carloina; two nephews, a niece, and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Palermo.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.