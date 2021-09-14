Frances M. Sharp, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Sharp, 88, of New Wilmington passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, in Shenango on the Green.

Mrs. Sharp was born April 8, 1933, in New Castle, a daughter of the late George A. and Pearl (Warnock) Morrow.

A 1951 graduate of New Castle High School, she later graduated from Jameson Memorial School of Nursing, earning her Registered Nurse certification in 1954.

For 36 years, Frances worked as a nurse at Jameson Memorial Hospital, heading the recovering room, retiring in 1990.

Frances was a lifelong member of New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, New Wilmington, where she once served as a deacon.

She was also a member of Jameson-Shenango School of Nursing Alumni.

Frances dedicated her life to caring for others. She was also an avid sports fan. She especially enjoyed watching the Steelers and Pirates.

Her husband, William A. Sharp, whom she married September 6, 1958, preceded her in death June 25, 1997.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth M. Peterson and a brother, George W. Morrow.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16146; or Westminster College, 319 S Market St, New Wilmington, PA 16172.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in New Wilmington Presbyterian Church; and will be available via livestream at Frances’ funeral service

Interment: Fair Oaks Cemetery, New Wilmington.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.