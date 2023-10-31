NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ludwiczak, 83, of New Castle died on the afternoon of Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver, Pennsylvania after a wonderful life dedicated to her faith, family and friends.

She was born on July 21, 1940, in New Castle and was the youngest of three daughters to the late Michael and Helen (Mrozek) Maslyk. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Ann Wolanski and Jane Nosik, who also lived in New Castle.

Frances was raised Catholic and was a lifelong member of the Holy Spirit Parish, having been a parishioner at Madonna, St. Philip & James, St. Lucy and St. Mary’s Church. Her faith in God was the focal point of her life and was a driving factor in all that she did.

Frances and her husband, Frank Ludwiczak, were married on May 6, 1961 and they remained devoted to each other for nearly 40 years until his death on January 9, 2001.

They had three children and Frances was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Susan Jordan (Chris) of New Castle. She is survived by her son, Eric Ludwiczak (Michelle) of Charlotte, North Carolina and her daughter, Heidi Ludwiczak-Orrico (Rick) of Monaca, Pennsylvania. Frances is also survived by six grandchildren, including Marissa DeJohn, Anna Ludwiczak, Leah Ludwiczak, Sophia Orrico, Bill Orrico and Joe Orrico; as well as her great-grandson, Colton DeJohn.

Frances loved nothing more than seeing, talking with and talking about her grandchildren. Over the years, she attended countless baseball and basketball games, swim meets, dance recitals, and gymnastics competitions. She also loved staying in touch with her large family which includes numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws, whether it was over the phone, at holiday celebrations, or on family beach trips.

A graduate of Union High School, she remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates.

She worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company after her graduation and after taking time to raise her children, she worked for 27 years in the Union School District prior to her retirement in 2012. She also maintained long and cherished friendships with her coworkers as well as her neighbors.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 2 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Burial will be at Madonna Cemetery in Union Township.

