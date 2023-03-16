FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances L. Trotta, 92, a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury.

Miss Trotta was born June 7, 1930, in Farrell, a daughter of Antonio and Catherine (Agresti) Trotta, and later graduated from Farrell High School in 1948.

For more than 36 years, Fran was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp., retiring as an executive secretary in 1985. She was also a lifelong caregiver to her mother, Catherine, with whom she made her home.

Fran was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she was a past member and president of the Sodality Group. Following her retirement, she joined her mother and the ladies of the church as a “Cavatelli Lady” and later lead the cavatelli making for all church fundraisers and community events. also worked in the cafeteria of the former Msrg. Geno Monti Parochial Grade School.

Fran was a member of the Westinghouse Retirees Association, Mercer County Chapter of the AARP, and a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Post #5286 in Farrell. She enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and bowling, and later in life, looked forward to bus trips to the casino.

Fran is survived by a sister, Anne Mezei, Masury; an aunt, Jennie Williot, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Nicholas, Samuel, and Joseph Trotta; a sister, Theresa M. Grande; two nephews, Francis Trotta and Richard Grande; and two nieces, Sherrie Centea and Renee Kloss.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church – Building Fund, 606 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

