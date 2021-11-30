Frances E. Wilds, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances E. Wilds, 95, of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, in Hospitality Care Center, Hermitage.

Frances was born August 31, 1926, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Kochera) Sholtis. She was a 1944 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker, she truly enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren. Being all together for gatherings and meals brought great joy to her.

Prior to marriage, she was employed at the Sharon City Building. Later, she worked as a crossing guard in Sharon.

A devout Catholic, Frances was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was formerly a member of the choir and lady’s guild. She prayed daily, often praying the rosary and was honored to be in the Legion of Mary.

Frances was also a member of a card club and enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Her husband, Robert C. “Moe” Wilds, whom she married April 12, 1947, passed away March 8, 2006.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Altiere and her husband Bill, Hubbard, Ohio, Mary Beth Beneviat and husband Sam, Sharon and Roseanne Frabotta and her husband Tom, Sharpsville; two sons, Robert Wilds and his wife Annie, Grand Prairie, Texas and David Wilds and his wife Donna, Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Steven) Puhl, Jena (Stephen) Hammel, Heather and Hilliary Thomas, Brad Shuffstall, and Sophia Wilds; a grandson-in-law, David Hoover and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jill Hoover; three sisters, Alma Rhoades, Elsie Geralsky and Ailene Nye and two brothers, Edward and Robert Sholtis.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to LIFE-NWPA Mercer, 80 East Silver St., Sharon, PA 16146.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, Hermitage, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph Church, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.