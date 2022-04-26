NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fontaine Karidis DeBor, 89, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Monday morning, April 18, 2022, in HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Fontaine was born July 4, 1932, in McKees Rocks, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Helen (Geanopulos) Leoleos and was a 1950 graduate of Sto-Rox High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Fontaine also enjoyed working alongside her husband, James, at the family restaurant, The Minuteman located in downtown New Castle.

Fontaine was of the Greek Orthodox faith and a former member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Castle.

A loving wife, mother and yiayia, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with all of them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Her first husband, James G. Karidis, preceded her in death April 4, 1984 and her second husband, Dr. Robert “Bob” DeBor, preceded her in death March 24, 2001.

Fontaine is survived by two sons, George J. Karidis (Arlene), Mount Airy, Maryland and Nicholas J. Karidis (Marsha), Cranberry Twp., P ennsylvania; a sister, Georgia Contis, Fox Chapel, P ennsylvania; two grandchildren, Eleni Weaver (Ryan) and Melissa Karidis and a great-grandson, Austin Weaver.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Fontaine was preceded in death by two brothers, Constantine “Gus” Leoleos and infant Anthony Leoleos.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. George Orthodox Church, 315 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, PA 16105.

Private funeral services were held in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

