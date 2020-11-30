Florence M. Nichols, Heritage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Nichols went to join Jesus and her beloved husband on Saturday, November 28, 2020. It was her 80th wedding anniversary. Born in 1918, Florence died of natural causes at the home of her daughter in Hermitage, surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was born during the Great Flu epidemic of 1918 and died in a Pandemic, 102 years later.

She was born in Sharpsville to Andrea and Filomena Ripoli Perfilio, Italian immigrants who came to America to find their dream.

Florence lived her entire life in Sharpsville and the Shenango Valley enjoying the simple things that made her life so fulfilling.

She married Alfred Nichols on November 28, 1940 (Thanksgiving day).

She was a lifelong member of Saint Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society and the St Olivia Society. She was there for every fundraiser at the church, be it making noodles, pies, bread or fish fries.

Her God and her family were her priorities.

Florence worked at Sharon Country Club for many years as a waitress where she was known for her special care to the members.

Following the death of her husband in 1983, Florence spent many of her winters in Florida with her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and John Good. She made many friends there and was beloved by all.

The past 2 ½ years she resided at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage and for the last month of her life, she lived at the home of her daughter, where she was surrounded by family until the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Nichols; her parents; two infant siblings; a brother, Attorney Anthony Perfilio and two sisters, Rose Vitaterna and Nancy Service.

She is survived by two sons, James Nichols (Pat Nichols) of Liberty Ohio and Thomas Nichols (Henrietta) of Hermitage; two daughters, Patricia Fridley Good (John) of Hermitage and Phyllis Abruzzino (John) of Hubbard and eight grandchildren, Andrea Fridley Lawrence, Hallie Fridley Voytik, Stacia Fridley Pryts, Dr. James Nichols, David Nichols, Attorney Vito Abruzzino, Gina Abruzzino Ries and Thomas Nichols II. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank St. John XXIII Home, Sharon Regional Hospice and Dr Charles D’Auria for their wonderful care throughout this time.

Family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Florence to either Saint John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway; Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, all Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be private in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Stanley Swacha, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Florence M. Nichols, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.