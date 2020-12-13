Florence Irene Newlin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Irene Newlin (Bruno), 81, of Sharon, entered enteral rest following complications from COVID-19 on December 12, 2020.

She was born March 24, 1939, in Farrell, the youngest of two children to Mario and Mary (Yura) Bruno. Her older sister was Luisita Rogalny, who she loved dearly. She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Florence worked in many different capacities during her life, but the most rewarding was her work as a childcare provider at the former St. Bartholomew Child Care Center. She loved children of all ages and they brought much joy and happiness to her life.

A devoted single mother and adoring grandmother, Florence was also a cherished friend to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, going out to eat and dancing to the oldies. Her kindness, generosity, good nature and loving spirit will forever be remembered and carried on in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a bright light that radiated throughout her life.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Kelly Chavara and her husband, Charles; a granddaughter, Erica Dorio and her husband, Doug and grandson, Chaz Chavara. She also leaves behind her extended family, Dana Rogalny and Marty (Joyce) Rogalny and their son, Hilton Hans and Melanie Bruno-Williams.

The family also wishes to acknowledge her wonderful caretaker, Tina Reffner, for her years of devoted in-home care of Florence.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her sister, Luisita. She will be deeply missed.

Memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, online at act.alz.org/donate or to the front line workers of COVID-19.

“In my life, I love you more”

Due to health concerns presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

