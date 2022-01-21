SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fereydoun Amir Alikhani, 73, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Alikhani was born October 10, 1948, in Tehran, Iran, a son of the late Nasser and Sherr Bonum Amir Alihkani.

After moving to the United States, Fereydoun worked as a freelance artist.

He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Alikhani; a brother, Fred Alikhani and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.