Faye Aldine Smith, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Aldine Smith, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mrs. Smith was born October 14, 1928, in Winslow Township (Jefferson County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Glenn Armel and Mary Martha (Sprague) Strouse.

She attended Dubois High School, Pennsylvania.

In addition to being an exceptional homemaker, Faye worked at the family business, the former Smith Drug Company as its bookkeeper. Following the drug store closing, she began working in the sporting goods department of the former Treasure Island, Hermitage.

Faye was a genuinely caring person. She would always step in to help family and friends, no matter what their needs. She was also very involved with her children’s activities and was formerly a Brownie troop leader.

Faye was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon and in her younger years would always help with its dinners and fundraisers.

She was also a member of a bowling league at the former Hickory Bowl, Hermitage, a bridge club and was an avid bingo player.

Her husband, L. Russell Smith, whom she married September 12, 1953, passed away November 24, 1997.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra S. Odasso of Hermitage; a son, Gregg S. Smith and his wife, Valerie, of Sharpsville; a sister, Mona Brochey of Erie; a brother, Roger Strouse and his wife, Alma, of Fowler, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Odasso, Andrew Smith, Brad (Kim) Odasso, Alex Smith, Jenna (Travis) Anderson, Maria (Matt) Cannon and Alyce Odasso and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death a great-grandson, Colin Odasso; four sisters, Mildred Sprague, Martha London, Yvonne Bowser and Enid Emerick and six brothers, Ken, Roland, Glen, Theodore, Donald and infant Glenn Strouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

All services are private on Monday, July 20. Family and friends may view the recorded service at www.McgonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

