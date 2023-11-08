SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Everett “Pete” E. Hill, 88 of Sharon, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 7, 2023, in Grove Manor, Grove City.

Mr. Hill was born May 31, 1935, in President, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold and Ella “Pearl” (Sandrock) Hill.

A proud veteran, Pete served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and also served an additional five years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Pete worked as a welder for the General American Transportation Company (GATX) in Masury, Ohio, retiring in 1985. He then worked as a carpenter and general maintenance contractor for Joe White Properties.

Pete was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God where he served on the board of trustees, volunteered with the food ministry and actively assisted in church maintenance projects.

Pete enjoyed hunting, especially with his brother, Homer, as well as fishing, camping and canoeing with his family. An avid bowler, Pete was a member of a men’s league at Thorton Hall, Sharon and mixed league at 10 Pin Alley, Hermitage and had once bowled a perfect 300. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, especially their sporting events.

His beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Elaine (Bromley) Hill, whom he married November 12, 1960, survives at their home in Sharon.

Pete is also survived by two daughters, Kimberley Downing (Joseph), Titusville, Pennsylvania and Brenda Benton (George) of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; a son, Jeffrey Hill (Traci) of Hudson, Florida; a brother, Homer Hill of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; a sister, Ruth Kiefer of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Hill, Jr. (Andrea), Lindsey Downing, Kailyn Hill, Joseph Downing III, Kendra Anderson (Tyler) and Kelsey Benton.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Smith and Anna Hudley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut-Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425 or the American Cancer Society, online at: www.donate.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 11 in Chestnut Ridge Church of God, with Rev. Robb McFarland, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

