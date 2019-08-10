Evelyn Shreve, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Shreve, 99, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Born in Farrell, Evelyn was the youngest and last surviving child of James and Carmela (Galizia) Sarcinella.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1938 and then from Thiel College, Greenville, in 1942. Later, she earned her master’s degree from Westminster College, New Wilmington.

Evelyn taught science and English at Brookfield High School and then fifth grade at Farrell and Hubbard Elementary Schools, retiring in 1986.

Because she grew up during the Great Depression, she recycled long before recycling became fashionable. Nothing was discarded if it had a possible future use.

Evelyn was an avid gardener who canned her own vegetables and fruits and also a talented seamstress who made, altered and mended her family’s clothing. Her ministry was caregiving and in their old age she provided generously for her five late sisters, Annie, Lenore, Mildred, Lillian Dolores and Grace.

Evelyn enjoyed reading, especially about nutrition and science. In her old age, she had her DNA tested and took a keen interest in the extent and variety of her DNA matches.

She is survived by a son, Jack and his partner Joel, of Chicago, Illinois and a nephew, Lewis Sarcinella and his wife, Marcia, of Tracy, California.

In addition to her parents and sisters, Evelyn was preceded in death by a nephew, James V. Sarcinella and her ex-husband, John F. Shreve.

Her son would like to thank all of her different caregivers and her special friend and neighbor, Bill McMonagle, for their exceptional kindnesses.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Ave, Farrell, PA 16121 or Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.