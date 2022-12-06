HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Hettrick Witzigman, 94, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her two daughters at her side Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Witzigman was born July 31, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of Clarence and Irene (Lilly) Hettrick. A lifelong area resident, she attended Sharon schools.

Her husband of nearly 60 years, Frederick Witzigman, Sr., whom she married January 12, 1946, preceded him in death December 1, 2005.

Primarily a homemaker, Evelyn also worked as a sales clerk at Macy’s retail store in Hermitage, retiring in 1983.

Evelyn was an active member of New Virginia United Methodist Church in Hermitage. Devout in her faith, she was a church trustee, past vice president of the United Methodist Women’s Society, assisted with Vacation Bible School, taught adult Sunday School “The Gleaners,” served on the finance committee and most recently, served on the church mission committee. She also served outside her church by volunteering for the Hermitage After-School Program – HASH and as a server at the Prince of Peace of Center in Farrell.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen “Kay” Knight (Russell), Hermitage and Kimberly Ampofo (Nana) of Virginia; two grandchildren, Kristopher “Kris” Knight of Hermitage and Carley Jordan (Cody) and their son, Zayvyer, with a great-granddaughter due in March of 2023, all of whom were her pride and joy; a nephew, Bud Hettrick (Ivy), whom she helped raise, of Indiana and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Evelyn is also survived by her best friends, Gladys Murphy and Marilyn Staul.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by a son, Fred Witzigman, Jr.; a brother, Melvin Hettrick; a sister, Irene “Nene” Bresnahan and her two best friends, Mary and Jane Cagno.

The family would like to thank hospice nurses, Valerie, Courtney and Judie, for their exceptional kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bill Rudge Ministries for school assemblies, 280 N Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 10 in New Virginia United Methodist Church, 1100 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at Noon, in the church, with Rev. Dr. Drew Bell, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.