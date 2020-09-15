Evelyn Elsie Ondich, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Elsie Ondich, a lifelong Farrell resident, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Clepper Manor, Sharon, where she was a resident for the past two years. She was 88.

Miss Ondich was born July 3, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George Ondich, Sr. and Susan (Kachman) Ondich.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Aunt Elsie, as she was known by all who knew her, was an amazing cake decorator and employed at several bakeries throughout the years. She retired as the manager of the bakery department at the former BI-LO’s in Greenville.

Elsie was a lifelong active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, where she served on many committee’s and was a Sunday School teacher for more than 51 years.

She will be sadly missed by her niece and nephew, Paula and Bill Spon, of Farrell. She is also survived by nieces and nephew, Elona Ruffo, Sandie Wilkerson, Stephanie and Al Stankiewicz and Evelyn Ondich; many great-nephews and nieces, great-great-nephews and nieces and cousins.

Besides her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Lucas and her husband, Paul; two brothers and their wives, George Ondich and his wife, Eleanor and John Ondich and his wife, Polly and three nephews, James Ondich, Christopher Ondich and Randy Ruffo.

A special thank you from the family to the staff at Clepper Manor for their loving care of Elsie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Private funeral service will be held in the chapel at Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. Donald Hake officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

