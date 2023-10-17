SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn ” Edge” Mae Morris, 82, of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, October 16, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Morris was born on May 27, 1941, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late George and Thelma (Doyle) Mathewson.

She was a 1959 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Villa Maria College, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Before becoming a mother, she was employed as a teacher for the Sharpsville School District. When her children entered school, she worked as a crossing guard for the Sharon School District for nearly 40 years.

Family and friends were most important to Edge. She also liked cooking and playing cards with her friends.

Her husband, Franklyn “Pete” Morris, whom she married on October 16, 1965, passed away on October 28, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Becky Jean Morris, Sharon; a son David Franklyn (Ingrid) Morris, Castle Rock, Colorado; two grandchildren, Emma and Patrick Morris; a brother, Robert (Jackie) Mathewson, Littleton, Colorado; six nieces and nephews, Robert (Nicole) Mehler, Debbie (John) Vannoy, Scott (Julie) Mehler, Gary (Rebecca) Mehler, Brian (Katie) Mathewson, and Kim (Dave) Mathewson-Shanley; seven great nieces and nephews, Matthew, Michael, Kayla, Cate, Lauren, George, Nina and Eric; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edge was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Mehler and one in infancy.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Edge’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.