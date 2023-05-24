SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evan “Bud” Gerald Swogger, Sr., 86, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, died of natural causes on Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home, in the company of his loving family.

Mr. Swogger was born at home on March 26, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Elmer Grant and Mary (McKenzie) Swogger.

He was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School, where he started on both the varsity golf and basketball teams. He was a member of the Sharon Tigers’ 1953 state runner-up basketball team that played at the Palestra in Philadelphia. In 1954, Evan won the Sharon-Herald Tam O’Shanter Open Golf Championship. He started college at Penn State University – State College, Pennsylvania, and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Evan served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and was stationed at the Air Reserve Base in Vienna, Ohio, until being Honorably Discharged in 1963.

He married the love of his life, Carole (Fleischer) Swogger, in January of 1962. Together they enjoyed 62 years of loving marriage and she survives at their home in Sharon.

Evan started his professional career at GATX in Masury, Ohio. In 1968 he joined Copperweld Steel Corp. in Warren, Ohio. During his time at Copperweld, he worked in several management positions and served as the Secretary of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. Evan retired in September of 2000, following 32 years of employment.

Evan was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, where he was an Elder, served on the Board of Deacons and the new membership committee, and also ushered for many years. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge and the Lions Club, both of Sharon.

A family man, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, especially while traveling. He looked forward to their annual family summer vacations to Oak Island, North Carolina, for 43 consecutive years. Evan and Carole also traveled across the country many times for family visits and weddings. The couple also enjoyed short trips to Presque Isle in Erie, as well as visits to New York City and Chicago to take in musicals and stage performers.

Evan continued his love of golf by playing with friends and family and attending PGA tournaments with Carole and his sons often. He especially loved attending the Masters and The Players Championships. Additionally, Evan enjoyed watching the Triple Crown Races and following horses. He also loved attending performances and sporting events, especially those of his six grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Evan is survived by five sons; Evan, Jr., Brian (Sue), Eric (LouAnn), Brad (Janice), and Errin Swogger; six grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Corinne, Sarah, Lorraine and Bailey; two sisters, Shirley Sankey and Mary Ellen Foltz; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Fleischer (Debbie) and Rick Fleischer (Shelley); a sister-in-law, Jeri Fleischer; a Godson, Victor Fleischer (Susan); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Evan was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, Bill Sankey and Richard “Dick” Foltz, Sam Fleischer (Nancy) and Bill Fleischer; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Longo (Danny), Audrey Infante (Alberto), and Patricia Fleischer.

The family will receive friends and family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St., Sharon.

A Celebration of Evan’s Life will be held immediately following at 2:30 p.m., in the sanctuary of the church, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating