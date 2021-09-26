Eva R. Busch, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eva R. Bauer Busch, 97, of Hermitage passed away late Friday evening, September 24, 2021, in Garden Way Place.

Eva was born March 20, 1924, in Brookfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Bogner) Edell. She was a 1942 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Eva worked several jobs throughout her life, most notably, Cohen’s Clothing Shop in Sharon, which she truly enjoyed.

A devout Catholic, Eva was a longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

An avid golfer, Eva also loved traveling later in her life. While around the home, she enjoyed crafting, particularly needlework.

She is survived by two sons, Roger R. (Marie) Bauer, Esquire, Warren, Ohio; Alan G. (Barb) Bauer, Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Helen Keifer, Michigan; one grandson, Chad (Ashley) Bauer, West Middlesex and one great-grandson, Nolan Ryan Bauer.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.