Eva Lynne (Baldrige) Knott, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eva Lynne (Baldrige) Knott, 81, of Hermitage passed peacefully on December 14, 2020.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School where she was honored as Homecoming Queen and where she was swept off her feet by the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) Knott.

Always a giver, she went on to attend St. Vincent’s School of Nursing.

Lynne and Charlie married in August 1958, forming an unbreakable bond for over 62 years. They had two children: Antoinette (Nettie) and Charles (Chuck), and established Knott’s Interiors in Hermitage where they worked side-by-side along with their son, Chuck, for more than 54 years. Most importantly, they lived life with zest and carved out a rich life filled with laughter, love, family times and adventure. They traveled together and spent summers boating on Lake Erie, navigating the waters to destinations throughout the Great Lakes.

A talented designer, Lynne had a passion for fabric, fashion and elegant window treatments. She had a flair for taking ordinary things and making them spectacular. She loved bold prints, things that sparkled and everything beautiful.

Lynne lived in gratitude and embraced a mission to serve. She was an active member and past president of the American Business Women’s Association and the local chapter of QUOTA, where she was one of the founding members. She was also an active member of Notre Dame Church and Mercer County Women’s Association.

She loved working on projects that served the community with her closest and dearest friends. Their proudest accomplishments include raising funds for a handicapped-accessible playground in Buhl Park; The Gutchies for Kids Program, collecting over 3,000 socks, underwear, and pajamas for kids 6-18; distributing over 600 hearing aids to local schools; volunteering and raising funds for the Community Food Warehouse and providing many scholarships throughout the years. Lynne was an honorary guest at Buhl Day for her contributions to the community she cherished.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Knott; daughter, Antoinette Bonham; grandchildren, Samuel Longietti, Cara Longietti and Charles “Chaz” Knott; and a brother, John “Jack” Baldrige and his wife Marilyn. She also has many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Baldrige and her beloved son, Chuck Knott.

To avoid risk of COVID exposure, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, 109A S. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.



