Eulene Laverne Shayuth, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eulene Laverne Shayuth, 86, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Shayuth was born November 2, 1933, in Adona, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Cyrus and Dorcas (Posey) Fudge.

She was a 1951 graduate of Morrilton High School, Morrilton, Arkansas.

Prior to moving to the Shenango Valley, she was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington, D.C. as a stenographer.

Eulene loved the outdoors, walking, swimming and golfing. She was also an avid bowler for many years. She liked to entertain family and friends and will forever be remembered for her infectious laugh. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family.

Her husband, William “Bill” Shayuth, whom she married November 22, 1952, passed away March 23, 2020.

She is survived by three daughters, Carole Alexander, Melinda Shayuth and her husband, Dan Knapp and Susan Little and her husband, Timothy; a son, Brian Shayuth; two granddaughters, Jessica Shayuth and Lauren Bishop; a great-granddaughter, Gypsy Bishop and a sister, Joyce Boyle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eulene was preceded in death by a sister, Ione Wyatt and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Shayuth.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association, at www.alz.org.

A graveside service will be held privately.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

