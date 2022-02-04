NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Geno” Ferrari, 79, of New Castle passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 1, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Ferrari was born July 3, 1942, in New Castle, a son of the late Armando “Mundo” Ferrari and Stella (Klishako) Ferrari Paulenich.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1960 graduate of New Castle High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired from General Motors Lordstown (Ohio) plant, where he had worked as a forklift operator for more than 30 years. He was previously employed by the Rockwell Int’l Axel Division.

Geno was of the Presbyterian faith.

A car enthusiast, he also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his grandson, Ryan.

His wife of 56 years, Patricia “Patty” (Matz) Ferrari, whom he married October 31, 1964, preceded him in death February 16, 2021.

Geno is survived by his daughter, Michelle L. Katsadas and her husband, Paul, of Neshannock Township.; a grandson, Ryan George and his wife, Karley, of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lynn Giddings, of Hermitage.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.