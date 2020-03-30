Eugene G. Taylor, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene G. “Gene” Taylor, 76, of New Castle went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020.

Mr. Taylor was born September 6, 1943, in New Castle, a son of the late Wilbur and Willa Mae (Cox) Taylor.

He was a 1961 graduate of New Castle High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Sergeant First Class Eugene Taylor received further education at Penn Ohio Jr. College for IBM Computers and honorably served for the next 21 years, retiring in 1994.

Upon his return home, he was employed by the U.S. Post Office and was stationed at the New Castle Processing and Distributing Facilities/Post Office where he worked as a mail handler for 15 years.

Gene was a member of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, where he was also a trustee.

He had a talent for fixing things and enjoyed spending time working with his tools on various projects.

Most of all, Gene loved the Lord and was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Georgette Clark-Taylor, of New Castle; five step-children, Bobbi (Dexter) Boggs, of Niles, Ohio; Jodi Steward, Camille Clark, Candice Clark and James J. Napier, III, all of New Castle; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by his entire family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Estelle (Mitchell) Taylor; two sisters, Lorraine Taylor-Fuqua and Joyce Taylor; a brother, Wilbur J. Taylor.

Home Going service will be held privately and officiated by Pastor Robert Mills.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.