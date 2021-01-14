Etta Virginia “Ginny” Tincher, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio Etta Virginia “Ginny” Tincher, 81, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, January 12, 2021, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Tincher was born September 8, 1939, in Duck, Clay County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Otha and Anna B. (Cumbridge) Eagle.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, she was employed by Smuckers in Orrville, Ohio. Once her daughter was grown, she began working at Brentwood Originals, a pillow factory in Youngstown, Ohio and was employed by a subcontractor for Delphi Packard Electric Co., Warren, Ohio until she retired.

Etta and her husband were avid campers. Every chance they could get away, they would go to their camp in Pendleton County, West Virginia. She also enjoyed watching birds, in particular hummingbirds.

Etta loved flowers and gardening. She received great joy by meticulously caring for her butterfly bush and roses.

One of her favorite things to do with her daughter was shopping and going to lunch, even if they didn’t purchase anything.

As a football fan, she was a long-devoted Cincinnati Bengal fan.

She is survived by her husband, Gene A. Tincher, whom she married June 3, 1961; a daughter, Deborah K. Tincher, of Hedgesville, West Virginia and her grand puppies who she adored and spoiled.

In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by twin brothers who passed in childhood; and two other brothers, Ernie and Otha Eagle.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Etta Virginia Tincher, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.