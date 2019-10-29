Ethel A. Johnston, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel A. Johnston, 92, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Johnston was born October 7, 1927, in Mahaffey, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harvey Edward and Olivia “Olly” Catherine (Hoover) Campbell.

She was a graduate of Mahaffey High School and the former Long Island School of Dentistry. Prior to marriage she was employed as a dental assistant.

Ethel was a phenomenal cook and loved baking, especially strawberry shortcake. She also enjoyed reading and knitting.

A homemaker, Ethel was a member of Sharon Alliance Church.

Her husband, Philip B. Johnston, Sr., whom she married March 22, 1947, passed away April 7, 1995.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Kay Marletto and her husband Joseph, of Sharpsville; a son, Philip B. Johnston, Jr., of Hermitage; a granddaughter, Lee Andrea Marletto, of Sharpsville; a sister, Alice G. Mattern, of Maryland; and a brother, Cloe Edward Campbell and his wife Jeannette, of Rome, New York.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Woods, Marie Hockenberry, Edith Sherwood, Vera Crandell and Katherine Basilice and a brother, Lewis Campbell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Calling hours will be 12 Noon until the time of the service Thursday, October 31, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Entombment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.