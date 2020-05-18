Esther M. Szakach, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Life-long resident of South Pymatuning Township, Esther M. Szakach, 98, passed away Sunday, May 17, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mrs. Szakach was born December 14, 1921, of the family farmstead of her parents, Steve and Esther (Csendes)Vamosi.

As a youngster, Mrs. Szakach attended Fairview School, a one-room schoolhouse, to which she was driven in a horse drawn cart by her father. There she excelled as a student and developed a passion for reading, which she enjoyed the rest of her life.

On April 13, 1942, she married Albert Szakach at Holy Trinity Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania. They spent their early married life in Florida and South Carolina while he served with the U.S. Army in WW II. While there, she was employed as a window dresser for several department stores.

After returning to the Shenango Valley, Mrs. Szakach owned and operated the Gateway Tavern with her husband in West Salem Township until the business was sold in 1974. During this time she was also the mother of four children and a homemaker.

She was an active member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon where she served both the church and school in various capacities. Later, she rejoined Holy Trinity Church in Farrell to participate more fully in her Hungarian heritage. She happily took part in the many fund-raising events making kolbas and spearheading chicken paprikas dinners. Recently, she became a member of The Church Notre Dame parish in Hermitage.

She also served as hostess at the Sharon Country Club until her retirement in 1996. Although her memory faded over her last years, she fondly recalled the members there whom she regarded as family.

On the farm where she was born, she loved to garden and was especially proud of her rose garden, calling each variety by name – her “botanical children.” She loved to bake and her vast array of tasty treats made it to many showers and weddings of family and friends. Mrs. Szakach also took great pride in the art of canning – pretty much anything that grew in the ground, on a bush, or hung from a tree.

In her “retirement years,” she participated in several bowling leagues and enjoyed playing cards, and was also a member of the South Pymatuning Homemakers Club. She reverted to her love of reading and documented over 1000 books that brought her immense pleasure.

Surviving are her sons with whom she resided, Albert (Stephanie) Szakach, of Sharpsville and Robert Szakach of Boardman, Ohio and two daughters, Jane (Paul) Perfilio and Ann (Ronald) Dgien, of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Completing her family are: grandchildren, Joanne (Leonard) McMuldren and their children, Noel, Lenore, and Lucian; Cheryl Szakach; Stephanie Szakach and her son, Joseph; Ellen Perfilio; Michael (Julia) Perfilio and their children, Anthony and Ally; David Dgien and Amy Dgien.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Albert, who died in 1976, and four siblings: Elizabeth (Betty) Sandor, Julia (Sally) Hitmar, Andrew Vamosi and Ann Samuels.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: St. Paul’s Senior Living Center, 339 E Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, with The Very Reverend Richard Allen, E.V., Pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating.

Interment: Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hermitage.