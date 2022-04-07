FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. “Essie” Wachter McGrath died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, of natural causes in her home, surrounded by her children, 18 days before her 99th birthday.

A lifelong resident of Farrell, Esther was born on April 24, 1923, one of 14 children of George and Katherine (Schink) Wachter. She was their last surviving child.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1941.

After graduation, she worked at the P&G Dollar Store, Jimmy’s Department Store in Farrell and was a typist at Westinghouse.

Essie was a past member of Grace Lutheran Church in Farrell, where she had taught Sunday School in her youth and sang in the choir.

She was a member of the former Farrell Saxon Club and was part of its Liederkranz.

A self-taught musician, she played piano, flute, accordion, ukulele and harmonica. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, playing gin rummy and canasta and was always ready for a dominoes game. She will be remembered for her love of chocolate, sense of humor and love of her family.

Essie married Francis J. “Dinny” McGrath, Jr. in 1949. He died in 1968.

She is survived by a son, Mark McGrath of Greenville; two daughters, Patti Messett (Dennis) and Donna McGrath, with whom she made her home, both of Farrell; two stepgrandsons, Lance Messett (Tina) of Farrell and Dax Messett (Leslie) of Oregon; two stepgreat-grandsons, Lance II (Sybrina) and Jarod and a stepgreat-great-grandson, Landen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, William, Albert, Carl, Walter, Richard, Robert and Bernard and sisters, Emma Bauer and Bertha duMaire, as well as three infant and toddler siblings.

Special thanks to UPMC Horizon, Farrell emergency room, 2 West and Family Hospice for their care and kindness.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.