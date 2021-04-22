Espy Markell, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Espy Markell, 87, formerly a longtime resident of Mercer, passed away Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, while under hospice care at his daughter’s residence in Hermitage.

Mr. Markell was born June 26, 1933, in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Craig) Markell.

A 1951 graduate of Rimersburg High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Conflict.

Espy retired from Shenango Inc., Sharpsville, where he worked as a pattern maker for 40 years.

Espy regularly attended Sunday services at New Life Baptist Church, New Wilmington.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors in his garden and had a talent for woodworking.

His wife of 53 years of marriage, Nora B. (Wulfert) Markell, whom he married January 27, 1956, passed away February 19, 2009.

He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Elford and her husband, Daniel, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Melissa (Dominic) Currie, Daniel Markell, Joey Markell and Billie Markell and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Espy was preceded in death by a son, William E. Markell; a granddaughter, Brooke Markell and a brother, Joseph R. Markell.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Warren Sullivan, officiating.

